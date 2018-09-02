Who Will Be The Next Chief Justice Of India; CJI Misra Sends In Recommendation

The current Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is set to retire on the 2nd of October 2018. Who will be his successor?

CJI Dipak Misra has written to the government recommending the name of Justice Ranjan Gogoi who will succeed him upon his retirement.

According to a leading media, the letter of recommendation will be delivered to the Union law ministry on Sunday.

The government is likely to accept the recommendation and Justice Ranjan Gogoi is to take charge on the 3rd of October.

Earlier, the Union Law ministry had sent a communication to CJI Misra to recommend the name of his successor so that it could commence the process of appointment at least three weeks before Misra demits office. Normally, the recommendation is sent a month before the CJI demits office.

There was speculation that CJI Misra may recommend someone else for the post of Chief Justice.

WHO IS JUSTICE RANJAN GOGOI?

Justice Ranjan Gogoi who hails from Assam joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed a judge in the Guwahati High Court on February 28, 2001.

In 2010, he was transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court. On February 12, 2011, he was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court. He was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on April 23 in 2012.

Justice Gogoi is slated to retire on November 17, 2019.