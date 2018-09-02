“Rahul Gandhi Is A Worm & Schizophrenic” BJP Minister’s Controversial Remark

Creating a fresh controversy, a BJP minister has called Congress President Rahul Gandhi a worm & a schizophrenic.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey launched a violent attack on Rahul Gandhi calling him a “naali ka keeda” while comparing him to the “gagan ke aakaar jaise” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar’s Buxar.

Choubey told the reporters that “One who lies, who calls (PM) a liar and issues unconstitutional statements, he should have no place in the democracy. It should be strictly condemned. He (Rahul Gandhi) has been doing propaganda based on lies to malign the PM. Pradhanmantri gagnakaar, gagan ke aakar ka, gagan ke jaisa. Aur Congress ke adhyaksh ka aakar, jo aaj ka Congress ka adhyaksh hai, unka aakar kaisa.. naali ke keede ke jaisa (The PM is sky-like and the Congress president is like a guttersnipe).”

READ ALSO: Union Minister calls Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi as ‘Gutter Worm’

The minister’s remarks come as the Congress party has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jets from France.

Choubey alleged it was the Congress party which was the “mother of corruption” and hit out at the opposition by calling mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), maha-thag-bandhan (an alliance of the corrupt).

He said India needs a progressive prime minister and the whole country will unite to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again.

AICC media panellist and senior Bihar Congress leader Premchandra Mishra said: “Choubey does not have control over his tongue. Was he speaking under the effect of marijuana?”

However, the BJP distanced itself from Choubey’s remark, calling it his personal views and not of the party’s.

This is not Choubey’s first controversial remarks against Rahul Gandhi. In 2015, he had referred to Gandhi as a parrot who had been speaking against the BJP on the basis of the script written by others after remaining silent during 10 years of UPA rule. He had also called Rahul Gandhi’s mother and then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as the demonic mythical character “Putna” from Mahabharata.