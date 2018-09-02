See Reason why officials of Dena Bank Chased PM Modi for 32 years

IndiaLatest Newsmembers and peopleNEWSPolitics

At the launch event of India Post Payments Bank on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that officials of Dena Bank had searched for him

Sep 2, 2018, 10:27 pm IST
At the launch event of India Post Payments Bank on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that officials of Dena Bank had searched for him for 32 years. Narrating an incident at the event, PM Modi said he couldn’t maintain a permanent bank account due to non-availability of enough money till he was elected to the Gujarat Assembly.

PM Modi said that during his school days he had opened a ‘piggy bank account’ with Dena Bank. “You will be surprised to know, but I had no relation with a bank account in my entire lifetime, however, when we used to study in school, there was a scheme from Dena Bank, they use to give a gullak (piggy bank) to children and open their account,” he said.

According to PM Modi, he couldn’t deposit a single penny in his account, and Dena Bank officials searched for him for 32 years as he had left his village. “After 32 years, they got to know I was at a particular place, so the bank officials came there and said, please sign, we need to close your account,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi added that he had to open an account to get his salary after he became an MLA in the Gujarat Assembly. “Before that, there was no (operational) account,” he said.

