14 Newborn Babies Found Dead In Deserted Ground; Further Investigations Reveal SHOCKING Details!!!

On Sunday afternoon, a group of workers were shocked to find 14 newborn babies wrapped in plastic bags dumped in a deserted area.

They were cleaning a plot of land in south Kolkata’s Haridebpur.

Panicking, the Kolkata Police and the City Mayor had rushed to the spot.

“Fourteen bodies and foetuses, wrapped separately in plastic, were recovered from a deserted plot of land on the Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani in Haridebpur area on Sunday. The packets were found scattered within an area of 20-25 feet at one side of ground that was fenced with tin shade, a senior officer from Kolkata Police had said in a press conference.

City mayor Sovan Chatterjee also confirmed that news and said a chemical had been applied on the bodies to stop them from emitting a rotting smell.

“I was informed by the local councillor that the ground was filled with [litter] for many months and needed to be cleaned. The bodies were recovered today while the cleaning work was going on. The bodies were wrapped in plastic and chemical was applied to stop them from smelling,” Chatterjee had said.

The bodies were sent to M.R. Bangur Hospital for an autopsy.

Police had also said they would initiate a suo-motu case in the matter and hinted that certain local hospitals might be involved in illegal activities.

“We are collecting the CCTV footage of the nearby apartments to look for any suspicious activities near the ground. We will also talk to the locals. It is possible that some hospitals that conduct illegal activities are involved in dumping the bodies there,” the officer had said.

FALSE ALARM!!!

Later in the day, the reports came back stating that the plastic bags did not contain any human tissue, but some dry ice has been recovered from the packets.

“No human tissue was found in the packets when they were opened by doctors. Some dry ice is there. An examination is on for exact nature of the material,” said Nilanjan Biswas, deputy commissioner of Kolkata police’s Southwest Division.