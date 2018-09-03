Chetan Bhagat Introduces New Book ‘The Girl in Room 105′ : Watch Trailer Here

Chetan Bhagat introduces his new book cover with a movie-like trailer. ‘At 3 pm today, the best selling author unveiled the title and promo of his next book ‘The Girl in Room 105’.

Mohit Suri has directed this new trailer, which features Vikrant Massey. Suri had also directed the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Half Girlfriend, with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The new trailer looks really gripping and for a second, you forget that it is not a movie, but a book!

To create excitement,Chetan Bhagat was constantly engaging with the audience on social media. From having an FB Live session, luring the audience with goody bags to guess the right answers to reminding people to tune it at 3 PM, Chetan Bhagat used all the right marketing gimmicks to create buzz on social media.

He even encashed on the festival Janmashtami by telling people’We had just picked the first Monday of September to announce the new book and begin pre-orders. Realised later it is #Janamashtami. What a happy coincidence! Like all my previous books, hero’s name is based on Krishna. This time it is Keshav.’