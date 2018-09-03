Doctor Beats New Mother In Labour Room For Ignoring Family Planning

In a shocking turn of event, a woman alleged that she was beaten by her doctor for ignoring family planning.

The 22-year-old new mother was giving birth to her 3rd baby at the time of the incident that took place in Delhi’s Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan- a government-run hospital.

The mother- Bulbul Arora was rushed to hospital after she experienced pains on early Saturday. She was wheeled to the labour room where she alleged that the doctor first made rude comments at her for ignoring family planning and then punched Bulbul on her thighs.

She and the newborn laid there shivering in cold with nothing covering them until her mother-in-law came to check on her. Bulbul told her mother-in-law of the assault.

Her father-in-law alleged that the child was born at 11:20 AM, but was not informed till 01:30 PM.

The angry family complained to the Chief Medical Officer of the incident and called the police.

The complaint had angered the hospital administration and in-laws were not allowed to see Bulbul till Sunday morning, alleged the in-laws.

Medical Superintendent Dr Sushil Kumar said he was yet to receive the complaint.

“I’ll look into it when the CMO forwards the complaint to me. So far, we only know one side of the story. Once I’m in the office on Tuesday [Monday is a holiday on account of Janmashtami], I will investigate the matter and talk to the doctors concerned.”

The police said they have accepted the complaint. “There is no injury nor any signs of assault. So no cognizable offence is made out,” said Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police of Shahdara.