Now You Can Win Up to Dh 25000 While Shopping in Dubai. Here is What You Need to Do

The holidays are almost over and back-to-school season is getting into full swing around the Dubai city. Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) with the great support from Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is conducting a ‘Back-to-School’ campaign to make the most out of this chance. This would offer kids and parents a great shopping experience.

The campaign which started from 26 August will run till 12 September.10 lucky families now have the golden opportunity to win cash prizes worth Dh25,000 each. All Shoppers need to do is to spend a minimum of Dh100 in any of the 17 participating malls to receive a raffle ticket. The ticket will later enter into the draw on 12 September. There are 10 prizes worth a total of Dh250,000 to be won at Burjuman mall.

Visitors can shop at the participating retail outlets for a chance to win at Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair, Al Mulla Plaza, Al-Madina Mall, BurJuman Centre, City Centre Al Barsha, City Centre Meaisem, City Centre Shindagha, Dubai Outlet Mall, Karama Centre, Oasis Centre, Reef Mall, The Mall, Times Square Centre, Mizhar Mall, Al Khail Gate and Mizhar II Mall.