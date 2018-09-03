Ramesh Chennithala doubtful about the Money Announced For Flood Victims, reaching to them on time

The leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, said that he is not very optimistic of the 10000 Rs announced for flood victims in Kerala to be reaching the deserving hands-on time. He said that only 238 people in his Taluk have received the payment so far. He also added that the payment should be made with immediate effect.

Ramesh stated that the immediate relief of Rs 3500 which was announced after the floods, has so far reached only 40 percent of the victims. He said the 10000 Rs economic assistance should be made available soon. He also recommended that there should be clarity in the issue regarding Home loans.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Thomas Isacc said that money will be dispersed through bank accounts soon. He said these can be moved only as per the rules prescribed by center.