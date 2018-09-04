BJP MLA’s son arrested for threatening to kill Congress leader

A BJP legislator’s son was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a Facebook post, which he later deleted.

Princedeep Khatik, 20, threatened to shoot dead the senior Congress leader if he visited Hata, the constituency his mother Umadevi Khatik represents in the assembly. Congress campaign committee chief Scindia is due to visit Hata on Wednesday.

“What he has done is terribly wrong. He should not have posted something like that. If something were to happen to the Congress leader, he would be the first person to be arrested. He should be taught a lesson and so I took him to the police station to surrender,” the legislator told.

Princedeep, who has studied till Class XII, later deleted it. Claiming that it was a sudden rush of blood, he apologized for his post that referred to Scindia’s forefathers and Rani Laxmibai.

Damoh superintendent of police Vivek Agrawal said a case under Sections 294 (obscenities), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the accused and he was sent to judicial remand. The police also booked him under Section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence).