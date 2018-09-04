College Student Loses Hair After Straightening It; Commits Suicide

It is a dream for every girl to own straight hair. While some are blessed with it naturally, others have to visit the beauty parlour.

So did this 19-year-old girl, only she lost her hair leaving her with an incomplete hairdo and lessening hair.

Neha Gangamma, a first-year BBA student from St Joseph’s College in Mysuru, had curly hair so she went to a beauty parlour in Mysuru for hair straightening.

She was told the straightening would cost her Rs 7,000. She had about Rs 3, 500 with her. Instead of advising her to come back for complete treatment, they straightened two sides and left the back portion of her hair unstraightened and charged her Rs 3,500. At college, other students teased her. She also realized that her hair thinning out, making her bald.

Upset over the teasing, Neha begged her parents to not send her to college. She even requested that she shave her head off & donate her hair at Dharmasthala, and take a sabbatical from college.

But her parents did not heed her request and send her back to college as they already paid for her college tuition fees and PG accommodation.

On the 28th of August, she left the PG like she was going to college, only she didn’t. The PG owner informed Neha’s parents that she was missing. Her father visited the PG and checked the CCTV footage the next day. “The footage showed Neha getting out of the PG accommodation with a bag at 9.55 am as if she were going to college.” Her father then went to the Jayalakshmipuram Police station in Mysuru and registered a missing complaint. “She made the last call from Titimati to the beautician.

Neha’s body was found on the 1st of September from the Lakshmana Theertha river near Balele. She is believed to have jumped into the river on August 28. Her parents identified the body from the ring she was wearing.

“We have collected all samples required for the probe, including hair samples. These will be sent to Mysuru and Bengaluru forensic laboratories,” a police officer said.

Neha’s parents have lodged a complaint saying the chemical used for the hair treatment caused problems.