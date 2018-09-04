CPI(M) to Investigate DYFI Woman Leader’s Complaint of Sexual Abuse Against Shoranur MLA

CPI(M) will investigate the accusations of a woman DYFI leader, levelled against Shoranur MLA P.K Sasi. She had complained that the MLA had tried to abuse her sexually. Available Polit Bureau had decided yesterday to make a team including the state secretariate members to conduct an investigation.

The complaint made by the victim was that the MLA had made an attempt to abuse the woman at Mannarkad Party Office. She had send this complaint to Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat. Having found no real response for her complaint, she send another complaint to CPI(M) General Secretary through email. She is a law student. It was based on this email that the available Polit bureau was held yesterday.

It was decided in the meeting to conduct an investigation on the same and demand an explanation from the accused. Leaders of CPI(M) has assured all actions against the accused if the reports find anything wrong.