See what happened when actress Kriti Sanon’s Instagram account hacked

Kriti Sanon is not the only Bollywood celebrity whose account has been hacked. Previously Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Arshad Warsi have also been the victims of cybercrime.

Kriti’s followers on the social media page were instantly suspicious when posts purporting to be from the actress asked them to follow a ‘reserve’ fan account.

Some posts also shared pictures of the actress from before.

The comments thread on these posts were instantly flooded with accusations of hacking, and actually, it turned out to be the case.

Discovering she had been hacked, Kriti Sanon tweeted, “Guys, my Instagram account has been hacked. Please do not respond.”

Fans tweeted back and assure her that they weren’t responding. Within an hour, Kriti’s Instagram was then restored and the spurious posts deleted.

Kriti was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

