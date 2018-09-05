BJP MLA Promises All Help For Those Who Want to Elope With the Girl They Like

Kadam, a BJP legislator from the Ghatkopar (West) Assembly constituency in Mumbai, was addressing the audience at a Dahi Handi event organized by him on Monday. A video-recording of the event shows him saying, “You can meet me for any work. ‘Saheb, I have proposed to her but she is saying ‘No’. Please help me.’ Hundred percent, I will help you. But, I will ask you to bring your parents. If your parents also approve of the girl, then I will help you in getting her and handing over to you (for marriage).” He then shares his mobile number with the crowd.

Kadam said on Tuesday said his statement was being quoted out of context. “My complete statement is not being shown. I have said that there are boys and girls who marry without the permission of parents. I just told them to get married with the permission of parents to lead a happy life. I promised them all help in getting them married,”