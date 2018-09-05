IndiaNEWS

Blackmailed 25-Year-Old Woman Sets Herself Ablaze In Front Of Police Station

Sep 5, 2018, 06:11 am IST
25-year-old woman
25-year-old woman commits suicide over sexual harrasement

Tired of the sexual harassment she was facing, a 25-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in front of the police station.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally district.

The victim Sabita was threatened by a goon named Venkatesh who had taken a video of her bathing at her home in Annanagar and was trying to blackmail her.

Sabita had complained to the police, but the authorities failed to take any action against Venkatesh.

The housewife then took the extreme step- Sabita, around 12;30 PM doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze outside the Bowenpally police station. The passersby watched in horror as the police tried to douse out the fire by spreading a blanket over her. She was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sabita was married and had two daughters.

Senior police officers have taken up an investigation into the case.

