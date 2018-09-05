Boat Carrying more than 40 Students Capsized: Rescue Operation Underway

A boat carrying more than 40 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river off North Guwahati today.

As per reports, the incident took place after the boat developed a technical glitch, as a result of which it collided with a water supply project near Ashwaklanta Temple in the Brahmaputra. As per reports, one person has died and several are reportedly missing.

According to an IANS report, the Kamrup Metro district administration confirmed the incident but could not say if anyone had died. A search operation was on. As per witnesses, several passengers were seen trying to swim to the shore. The vessel was also transporting some motorcycles. The boat was on its way to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati from Guwahati.