Boyfriend Made GirlFriend to Install Spycam in Hostel Bathroom, The Reason Will Shock You

Mobile Phones comes to the rescue of lovers on a number of occasions. It helps them stay in touch, couples update their position on almost a real-time basis and is really a handy gadget. But then the same device is a cause for a number of issues as this Tamil couple found out. This girl was living a romantic moment with her lover through phone and in the heat of the occasion, he asked her to send him nude pictures.

READ ALSO: Divorced Son Rapes 45-year-old Mother at Sickle-point at Residence

Both being carried away, intimate pictures got exchanged on messengers. But then this 21-year-old college-going youth from Tamil Nadu wanted more as he blackmailed his girlfriend using that picture and made her place a spy cam in hostel bathroom. He was arrested by Parappana Agrahara police on Monday. Identified as Siddarth, the accused had reportedly used a spy camera to film the girls bathing in their hostel bathrooms and also went on to upload the videos on Facebook.

The girl who trusted his girlfriend blindly had recorded her nude videos and send him has been detained by police for interrogation purposes. Siddarth blackmailed her with the same videos and asked her to record other girls’ naked videos by installing a camera in the bathroom. One of her friends, a girl from Andhra Pradesh came across several profiles using her intimate pictures and videos of her taking a bath. The investigation revealed that he had pulled similar nasty jobs on other three girls as well, all of them friends of his girlfriend.

He had even captured the mother of a student visiting her daughter in the hostel. All the obscene videos he uploaded have been taken off the internet and the devices he used will soon be confiscated.