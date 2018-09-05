Latest NewsNEWSSports

Former Indian bowler RP Singh announces retirement from cricket

Sep 5, 2018, 08:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Indian bowler RP Singh on Tuesday announced his retirement from the game. The 32-year-old Singh, a left arm speedster, took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“13 years ago today, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping-stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life,” Singh wrote on his Twitter account.

 

“Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible,” he said.

Also Read : Ravi Shastri Calls Rumours with Bollywood Actress as ‘cow dung’

His international career spanned six years and the pacer played 82 matches across all three formats and picked up over 100 wickets.

 

Tags

Related Articles

woman
May 12, 2017, 07:31 pm IST

‘You’re next’: ‘Serial rapist’ auto driver to woman

Jan 13, 2018, 06:13 pm IST

FIR filed against Hardik Patel for political speech at educational event

Jan 28, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi seeks youth support in fight against corruption

Jul 5, 2018, 06:04 pm IST

Shocking!! These Android apps share image and video data secretly

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close