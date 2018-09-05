Former Indian bowler RP Singh announces retirement from cricket

Former Indian bowler RP Singh on Tuesday announced his retirement from the game. The 32-year-old Singh, a left arm speedster, took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“13 years ago today, on 4th September 2005 was the first time I donned the Indian jersey. It was the stepping-stone to what would become the most cherished moments of my life,” Singh wrote on his Twitter account.

“Today as I hang my boots and call it a day, I wish to remember and give thanks to each and everyone who made this journey possible,” he said.

His international career spanned six years and the pacer played 82 matches across all three formats and picked up over 100 wickets.