Is Ranbeer Kapoor’s father accepted Alia as their daughter-in-law?

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

Now, Rishi Kapoor said in an interview that it is Ranbir’s life.

The Mulk actor added, “Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.” Rishi added that he is feeling on top of the world and hopes it stays that way.

Also Read: Actress Swathi Reddy opens up about her marriage life