Minor Girl Gang raped and Burnt Alive by Step Brother and Friends

Police have arrested a woman and four others after her nine-year-old stepdaughter was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and mutilated, in the latest horrific crime to shock the country.

The child’s decomposed body was found on Tuesday hid behind bushes about a kilometre from her home in the Baramulla district of Indian-administered Kashmir, police said.

A 14-year-old boy along with his three friends allegedly gang-raped his nine-year-old stepsister, said the police. When police recovered the decomposed body of the girl, they found her eyes had been gouged out and the body was burnt with acid. The body was recovered last Sunday from a forest near the girl’s home in Uri, said the police.

The child’s stepmother was found to have instigated her 14-year-old son to commit the crime. Mir Imtiyaz Hussain, SSP Baramulla, reportedly said, “We started the investigation immediately.”

A Special Investigation Team was set up to probe the motive behind the crime. Senior police Hussain said, “It was found that the stepmother had been nursing a grudge against the non-local wife of her husband and her children.” An interrogation with the victim’s stepmother revealed that the girl’s father allegedly spent more time with her mother rather than with her stepmother. Also, among the children, the victim was the closest to her father which led to jealousy among the siblings.

Police said the woman, aged 36, was jealous of her stepdaughter and of her husband’s second wife, and on August 24 took the girl to a forested area.

There she allegedly directed her own 14-year-old son and his two teenage friends, aged 14 and 19, to take turns in raping the child. The stepmother is accused of then strangling the girl while her son hit the child on the head with an axe. His friend brought vehicle battery acid from home and sprinkled it on the body while another friend gouged out her eyes before dumping the corpse in the bushes.

A 28-year-old man has also been arrested over the case. “Physical condition and preliminary forensic analysis of dead body substantiated all these facts,” said a police statement issued on Tuesday.