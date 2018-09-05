Posh Area’s 50-Year Old Bridge Collapses Killing; Nearly 20 Injured

In a busy and posh area, a bridge collapsed on the afternoon of 4th of September shocking the motorists.

The 50-year-old Majerhat bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata caved in around 04:45 PM during the rush hour.

The police confirmed the death of 1 person and that nearly 20 people have been injured who have been shifted to the hospital.

The 50-year-old bridge, built by the Port Trust, stood over some rail tracks in Alipore — one of the very old areas of the city. The area is surrounded by half-constructed buildings, scaffolding and pillars.

Eyewitnesses said around 4.45 pm, a huge segment of the bridge came crashing down. Pictures from the area showed the collapsed section resting on the road, at least nine vehicles, including a minibus, and several two-wheelers still on it.

The army, which has its base in the nearby Fort William, has sent its personnel for rescue work. Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel were engaged in rescue work.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was on an official visit to Darjeeling, said she wanted to return to the state capital but there were no flights. She added that the government will pay Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased and the injured will receive Rs. 50000.