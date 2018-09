This is a breaking news. Rupee value falls yet again for the 6th consecutive time.

Indian Rupee hits an all-time low of Rs. 71.93 against US Dollar.

This comes after the morning market opened at 71.75 against a Dollar.

The fresh fall in the Rupee could further impact the fuel prices in the country.

The Rupee is close to the 72 mark against a Dollar.