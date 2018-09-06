Assaulting a Youth: Aam Aadmi Party Lawmaker Fined Rs. 6 Lakh

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday imposed fine of Rs 6 lakh on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sahi Ram Pahalwan in connection with the assault of a youth in September 2016.

In 2016, Pahalwan was booked by Delhi Police on a complaint by a youth who alleged that he was assaulted by the legislator. The complainant, Yogesh Vidhudi, has alleged that he was beaten up by the legislator and his men Lalit and Subhash, who are brothers and close aides of Pahalwan.

The complainant had informed that police that a cemented road was being constructed in a lane outside his house in Tekhand. He alleged that the legislator had “threatened” the supervisor who was observing the construction to stop work. According to a report by PTI, he claimed that he called the legislator and tried to know his opposition to the construction of the road at which he “threatened” him also with “dire consequences”.