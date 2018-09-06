General Bipin Rawat On “Sportsmanship” Between India & Pakistan

During the Asian Games 2018, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had won the hearts of the people with his warm gesture of congratulating his Pakistan counterpart with a handshake.

Indian Army General Bipin Rawat, at an event to felicitate Asian Games medalists from the Army, was thrown a question regarding the matter.

He replied: “Let Pakistan take the initiative first by stopping cross-border terror. If they manage to stop terrorism from their side, we will act like Neeraj Chopra.”

General Rawat said that contrary to the figures that keep coming up in the media that terrorism was rising, local youngsters getting radicalised and taking up arms were getting killed by the security forces or arrested or surrendering in 1-2 months.

“This action (by the security forces) will continue, but I can say with confidence that among youngsters and their families there is a belief that this is not the right path.

“I see in many places that the mothers have urged their sons to come back and if this action continues, I am confident that we will be able to solve the problem of terrorism. And slowly the youngsters that have become radicalised will come home,” he said.

“I can say this with a conviction that their families have realised that terrorism isn’t the best way forward. The mothers want their sons to return to the right track and if the trend continues, I am sure we can find a way for peace to return in the valley,” he said.