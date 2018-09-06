Here Are The Unknown Facts About Bigg Boss Contestant Aditi Rai..!

Aditi Rai is one of the beautiful and talented South Indian actresses. Recently, she entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 to gain more popularity.

Aditi was born as Sylvia Dominic John on 31 July 1989 in Thrissur, Kerala, India. She made her acting debut in Kannada film industry. She was on the list of names of elimination in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1.

Aditi Rai was born to a Malayali father, Dominic John and Kannada mother, Reeta. She has a younger brother. Aditi follows Christianity. She is currently unmarried. She even acted in Mollywood film, Anyarku Praveshanamilla (2016), in which she played the lead role of Anjana. The film received positive reviews from the audience and she received huge fame.

Aditi has made her appearance on the cover of various magazines like Manorama.

