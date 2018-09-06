Multi-Crore Scam: CBI Arrest MDM gutkha company Promoter and 4 Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Promoter of MDM gutkha company AV Madhava Rao and Uma Shankar Gupta in connection with the multi-crore gutkha scam. The multi-crore scam involves illegal import, manufacture and sale of Gutka in Tamil Nadu even after it was banned in 2013 by the then J Jayalalithaa government.

According to a tweet by ANI, food safety and drug administration official, P Senthil Murugan along with superintendent of central excise department NK Pandian and PV Srinivasa Rao were arrested by the CBI earlier today. Reports inform that all the 5 have been sent to judicial custody till September 20.

In May, the CBI had taken over the investigation in the gutkha scam allegedly involving a state minister besides a former and a top police official, on the orders of Madras High Court. The corruption scandal came to light on July 8, 2017, when Income-Tax department raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutkha manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.