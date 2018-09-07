After 50-Year-Old Bridge In Kolkata, Another One Collapses

3 days ago a 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Kolkata killing 1 and injured at least 20, another bridge has collapsed midway.

In Siliguru’s Darjeeling district, a canal bridge collapsed with a truck in the middle of it, on Friday morning. The truck driver was injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital.

The bridge connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there are about 20 bridges in & around Kolkata that have crossed their “expiry date”. Banerjee assured at the press meet yesterday that these bridges will be inspected and repaired urgently on the basis of expert opinion.

Bridges in Satragachi, Belgachia and Sealdah have been found unsafe, she said, adding that Public Works, Irrigation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Agency will urgently repair them.