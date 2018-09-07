IndiaNEWS

After 50-Year-Old Bridge In Kolkata, Another One Collapses

Sep 7, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Less than a minute
bridge
another bridge collapses

3 days ago a 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Kolkata killing 1 and injured at least 20, another bridge has collapsed midway.

In Siliguru’s  Darjeeling district, a canal bridge collapsed with a truck in the middle of it, on Friday morning. The truck driver was injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital.

bridge in Siliguru collapses

The bridge connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

READ ALSO:  Posh Area’s 50-Year Old Bridge Collapses Killing; Nearly 20 Injured

According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there are about 20 bridges in & around Kolkata that have crossed their “expiry date”. Banerjee assured at the press meet yesterday that these bridges will be inspected and repaired urgently on the basis of expert opinion.

Bridges in Satragachi, Belgachia and Sealdah have been found unsafe, she said, adding that Public Works, Irrigation and Kolkata Metropolitan Development Agency will urgently repair them.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 9, 2017, 09:40 pm IST

Dubai sets another Guinness World Record

Jan 16, 2018, 09:40 pm IST

Finalized toll gate rates of Agra-Lucknow Expressway published by Yogi government

regina
Apr 30, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

This pretty actress reveals her experience of being sexually abused

trilateral summit
Jun 18, 2018, 10:41 am IST

1ST MAJOR OPERATION TAKES PLACE; BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close