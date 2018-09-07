Finally, Sushmita Sen Shows Her Sexy Belly Dancing Skill with Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar Song: Watch

The original Dilbar girl, Sushmita Sen just proved why nobody can ever do Dilbar better than her! In a video shared on Instagram, Sushmita is seen showing off some sexy belly dancing moves as she works out in the gym.

See Post:

Also Read: Here is how Susmita Sen reacted to Nora Fatehi’s Sizzling Dilbar song

In other news, Sushmita Sen is reportedly going to make a comeback in the movies after a gap of eight years. According to reports, the actress has been reading a few scripts for a while now. She was approached for a movie that plays out in a small town in which her character is the protagonist. It’s a crime-based drama set in Madhya Pradesh wherein she plays a role of a tough cop.