Finally, Sushmita Sen Shows Her Sexy Belly Dancing Skill with Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar Song: Watch

The original Dilbar girl, Sushmita Sen just proved why nobody can ever do Dilbar better than her! In a video shared on Instagram, Sushmita is seen showing off some sexy belly dancing moves as she works out in the gym.
See Post:
View this post on Instagram
#dilbar was always a #feeling ??? #groovy #coreworkout #lastnight ??? Don’t miss my friend Sreejaya’s absolute focus in shooting this video!!!??? I missed you @farahkhankunder ?#lovereloaded #dilbardilbar “Tell me you guys saw the wink”???? #naughtyme love you guys!!! #keepgrooving ???
In other news, Sushmita Sen is reportedly going to make a comeback in the movies after a gap of eight years. According to reports, the actress has been reading a few scripts for a while now. She was approached for a movie that plays out in a small town in which her character is the protagonist. It’s a crime-based drama set in Madhya Pradesh wherein she plays a role of a tough cop.
