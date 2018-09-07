celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

See What Dulquer Salmaan Shares for Wishing Dad Mammootty on his Birthday: See Pic

The three time-National award winner who began his movie innings way back in the '70s is considered one of the biggest stars in Malayalam Cinema.

Sep 7, 2018, 10:32 pm IST
The three time-National award winner who began his movie innings way back in the ’70s is considered one of the biggest stars in Malayalam Cinema. Yes, Mollywood superstar Mammootty is celebrating his 67th birthday.

His son, Dulquer Salmaan is a very popular Malayalam star, whose appeal transcends boundaries. He recently made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan, while Dulquer also has a huge fan following in Tamil industry. On the occasion of his father’s birthday, Dulquer shared a stylish picture of Mammootty looking cool as ever on Instagram. Rightly dubbing him as the ‘coolest dude’, he wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the coolest dude ever !!! Words are never enough to express and our hearts are never enough to fill the love we feel for you pa!”

