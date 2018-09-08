BJP will come back to power with absolute majority, Bigger than 2014 : Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Saturday siad, BJP would come back to power with an absolute majority. He also added that no one could defeat the “power of determination” (“sankalp ki shakti”).

At the BJP meeting, which was presided by the party chief, leaders also pledged to work to ensure that the party returns to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election with more seats than it won in 2014. In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP had emerged as the single largest party, winning the absolute majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history.

A meeting of the party’s national office bearers and the presidents of state units took place on Saturday, during which the party also reportedly adopted the slogan “Ajey BJP” (“Invincible BJP”). During the meeting, the party leaders also vowed to toil hard to ensure BJP’s victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states. The party leadership also decided to give extra attention to the elections in Telangana, which are expected to go to polls along with three other states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“The BJP is confident of returning to power with more number of seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.” The office-bearers’ meeting, which was inaugurated by Shah today, preceded a two-day meeting of the party’s national executive. During the two-day national executive meet, which comes eight months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is likely to discuss various issues, as well as to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s steps for “social justice” and “economic successes.” A source told .