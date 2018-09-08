Bollywood Actress Rakhi Sawant Opens about UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Video

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is back into the news after a long time. Rakhi is known for her bold statements and remarks and this time, she has voiced spoken her mind about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. In a viral video, she can be seen going all out praising the CM. Rakhi had earlier slammed the leader in another video. However, in this one, she can be seen stating on record that she regrets whatever she said earlier.

She is further seen adding that a person should not judge a politician in the initial stage and should wait for his work to get results. Rakhi says, “He has done a great work. Apart from taking time for his pujas, he has also paid attention to the welfare of animals. And therefore, he should be elected as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister again.”

See Video:

Recently, Rakhi, whose real name is Neeru Bheda, was seen in Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show, Juzz Baatt…Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, where she was called by her real name that made her emotional.

The actress has developed a new inclination towards Bhojpuri cinema these days. She is seen participating in stage shows with some popular Bhojpuri stars. Monalisa and Sapna Choudhary are two new names in her list of friends.