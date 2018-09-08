BankingIndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Labourer Wins Rs. 1.5 Crore on Lottery Ticket Purchased with Borrowed Money

Talking about what will he do with the prize money he said, “Now I will be able to address the financial problems his family has been facing.”

Sep 8, 2018, 01:46 pm IST
As the luck had it, Manoj Kumar of Mandvi village from Sangrur district had hit the jacket and won Rs 1.50 crore. Labourer borrowed Rs 200 to buy a lottery ticket.

Kumar who has not imagined winning a lottery said, “I had borrowed money to purchase the ticket. I had never imagined winning such a big amount in the wildest of dreams.”

On August 29, the lottery was announced by the Punjab Lotteries for the Punjab State Rakhi Bumper 2018. The first two prizes of Rs 1.50 crore were given out to two-ticket holders.

Kumar went to the lottery office to meet the Director of Lotteries in Punjab, TPS Phoolka on Wednesday and submitted his claim for the prize money. The director assured him that the payment will be made at the earliest. Talking about what will he do with the prize money he said, “Now I will be able to address the financial problems his family has been facing.”

