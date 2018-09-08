GulfJobsLatest NewsNEWS

Over 3,500 job opportunities in UAE : Details Here

Sep 8, 2018, 10:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Thousands of job opportunities are to be made available to Emirati job seekers in the second phase of the national Emiratisation and direct employment programme.

Over the next 100 days, 3,500 job opportunities in the financial, banking, insurance, retail and tourism sectors will be made available.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has signed 13 memorandums of understanding, MoUs, with federal and local government entities to provide these jobs within the said time frame.

Also Read : Job alert: Vacancies for 300 posts in The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), details here

Under these cooperative agreements, the financial and banking sector will provide 1,000 jobs, insurance 500, and retail and tourism 2,000 jobs.

The first phase of the Emiratisation programme covered aviation, transport, ICT, real estate and services centre sectors and secured 5,740 employment offers and contracts for Emiratis, which exceeded the Emiratisation targets by 47 per cent.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 28, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

Hina Khan shared Hot pics with Boyfriend Rocky: See Pics

Jan 16, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Kamal Hassan moves one step closer to political entry

Apr 22, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

Police arrested an interstate gang for cheating man of Rs 25 Lakh

jayasankar
Aug 26, 2018, 03:12 pm IST

Did UAE Offer 700 Crores to Kerala? Jayasankar Says this is the only Way to Know the Truth

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close