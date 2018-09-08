Sushmita Sen’s sexy belly dance on Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar is breaking the internet: VIDEO

Recently, Sushmita posted a video during her workout where she tries belly dancing to the remade song and nails it. Fans have been flooding the comments section how no one can surpass her ‘strength’. Sushmita was in her gym gear as he did her bit of belly dance to the Nora Fatehi tune bringing back the magic of the ’90s. However, it would be even magical if Sushmita dances to the original number.

Check out her amazing dace below:



In other news, Sushmita Sen is reportedly going to make a comeback in the movies after a gap of eight years. According to reports, the actress has been reading a few scripts for a while now. She was approached for a movie that plays out in a small town in which her character is the protagonist. It’s a crime-based drama set in Madhya Pradesh wherein she plays a role of a tough cop.

