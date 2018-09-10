Bomb Blasts At Procession Killing 7; 25 Injured

A bomb blast at a procession took the lives of 7 people and injured as many as 25 people.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kabul where the death of former anti-Soviet Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud was being commemorated, where the suicide bomber on a motorcycle blasted the explosives.

The suicide attack came hours after the police shot another bomber before he could detonate his bomb.

The authorities said that the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

Prior to the suicide attack, 13 people were injured by gunshots that were displayed by Massoud’s supporters who were killed by suicide bombers in 2001.

The celebratory gunfire took place despite the ban on the same.

Massoud’s death commemoration took place when the parliamentary elections are to take place next month and the rivalry between the country’s ethnic groups has been increasing.

The blast came four days after more than 20 people were killed by a suicide bomber at a wrestling club in Kabul as well as a secondary blast apparently aimed at first responders and journalists.