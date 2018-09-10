Disneyland Had Kicked Out Barack Obama When He Was In College

Taking the podium, former President Barak Obama said that he was kicked out of Disneyland once.

Obama revealed at a rally in Orange County in California that he had visited the amusement park twice in hi9s life. Once when 11-years-old where he had time of his life of all the rides.

The second was when he was in college which was comparatively eventful.

Obama took a break from his studies at Occidental College to attend a Kool & the Gang concert at the theme park. After the show, Obama and his buddies went on the gondola- for a smoke instead of a ride.

He clarified that he was smoking a cigarette and that “it was a terrible thing.”

He and his friends were spotted by the park officers and were escorted out off the park.

Disney’s CEO Robert Iger responded to the story on Twitter, joking that Obama is welcome back to the adventure park, as long as he refrains from smoking.