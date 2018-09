Aloe Vera Conditioner For Dry Hair:

You Will Need

1 Lemon

4 tbsp Aloe Vera Gel

5 drops Peppermint Essential Oil

Processing Time

5 minutes

Process

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and set it aside.

Wash your hair with shampoo and then start working the conditioner through your wet hair.

Wait for 5 minutes and then rinse it out with cool/lukewarm water.

