Homosexuality : These are the Indian films that got banned by the censor board

Here is a list of bollywood films banned by censors due to homosexuality storyline.

Ka Bodyscapes

Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes was banned in India due to homosexuality. The film which was made in 2015 was denied certificate by the CBFC and also its revising committee, following which the director approached high court.

Un-freedom

Un-Freedom is a 2014 Indian drama film by Raj Amit Kumar, which was released in North America in 2015. Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem, “Ye Dagh Dagh Ujala”, is the inspiration behind the film. The film stars Victor Banerjee, Adil Hussain and Preeti Gupta.

The story revolves around a Muslim fundamentalist in New York who kidnaps a liberal Muslim scholar with an intent to kill, while a closeted lesbian in New Delhi kidnaps her bisexual lover with the intent to love. Then the resulting torture and violence evokes a struggle of identities against “un-Freedom”.

The film was refused certification in india by the Examining Committee. The Censor Board proposed cuts to the director, Raj Amit Kumar. He refused and appealed against the Censor Board’s demand for cuts to the Indian Government’s Information and Broadcasting Appellate Tribunal FCAT. In response to his appeal, the authorities completely banned the film regardless of cuts.

Fire

Fire is a 1996 Indian-Canadian romantic drama film written and directed by Deepa Mehta starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. The film is based on Ismat Chughtai’s 1942 story Lihaaf. It was one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explicitly show homosexual relations.