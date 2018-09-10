IndiaNEWS

Is Chidambaram’s Bail To Be Cancelled For Trying To Derail Aircel-Maxis Case?

Sep 10, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Less than a minute
Chidambarams
Chidambarams' bail to be cancelled?

The Chidambarams’ were interrogated in the Aircel-Maxis case, and have been granted interim protection by the Court.

But is the bail to be cancelled?

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram, stating that he was trying to derail the case.

READ ALSO:  Can GST Reduce Fuel Prices? Here Is What P. Chidambaram Says

Karti Chidambaram was accused of not co-operating with the investigation, showing anger & irritation during the interrogation, breaking the conditions of the interim bail.

The custodial interrogation was sought after Karti gave tailor-made responses.

Special CBI Judge OP Saini agreed to hear the plea at 02:00 PM.

The father-son duo was granted interim protection till the 8th of October 2018.

Tags

Related Articles

Amithan
Apr 7, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Amit Shah over ‘animal’ remark

Oct 18, 2017, 09:56 am IST

Communist Party Congress: Xi set the stage ready for his second term

Nov 24, 2017, 11:55 am IST

Finance Minister to maintain the backbone of trade and commerce

forces-to-work-to-stop-organized-crime-largest-operation
Feb 21, 2018, 06:25 am IST

Forces to work to stop organized crime; largest operation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close