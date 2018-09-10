Is Chidambaram’s Bail To Be Cancelled For Trying To Derail Aircel-Maxis Case?

The Chidambarams’ were interrogated in the Aircel-Maxis case, and have been granted interim protection by the Court.

But is the bail to be cancelled?

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram, stating that he was trying to derail the case.

READ ALSO: Can GST Reduce Fuel Prices? Here Is What P. Chidambaram Says

Karti Chidambaram was accused of not co-operating with the investigation, showing anger & irritation during the interrogation, breaking the conditions of the interim bail.

The custodial interrogation was sought after Karti gave tailor-made responses.

Special CBI Judge OP Saini agreed to hear the plea at 02:00 PM.

The father-son duo was granted interim protection till the 8th of October 2018.