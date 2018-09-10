Narendra Modi govt has crossed all the limits, says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi, where he took part in the Congress-led nationwide protest over rising fuel prices. In a rare public speech, Singh derided the Modi government for “crossing limits” and called on Opposition parties to unite.

The Modi government has done a lot that is not in the interest of the nation and now, it has crossed limits, Manmohan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Singh also urged Opposition parties to band together.

Also Read : Bharat Bandh : Opposition’s unity showing our power, says Congress

“The need of the hour is for Opposition parties to forget their differences and come together…the time to change the government will come soon,” the former prime minister said at a protest rally in the capital.

The Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown over the near-daily hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel.