PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack Against Congress and “Grand Alliance” of Opposition

In a scathing attack on Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that those who “were a failure in government” have “also failed as Opposition”.

Addressing the BJP’s national executive, the Prime Minister targeted the “grand alliance” of the Opposition, saying that those who have no political or ideological understanding, who cannot even tolerate each other, are embracing each other. “That is the biggest indication of our success… because people have accepted our party, leadership and programmes,” Union Minister and senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted Modi as saying.

Also Read: Narendra Modi govt has crossed all the limits, says Manmohan Singh

Referring to Amit Shah’s speech at the event earlier, Prasad said that the BJP chief expressed confidence that the party will win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of its performance. “He said that no one can dethrone the BJP for the next 50 years,” Prasad said.

Briefing reporters on Modi’s speech, Prasad said: “The PM said there was no leadership in the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), their policies were unclear and intentions were corrupt. The PM said there was no ideology, leadership, coordination, and similarity inside the mahagathbandhan.”