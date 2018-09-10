BusinessIndiaMoneyNEWS

Rupee Falls Down Again By 45 Paise; Descend Continues

Sep 10, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Indian Rupee
Indian Rupee continues fall

The Indian Rupee continues its downward fall on a brand new day of the week.

On Monday, Indian Rupee fell by 45 paise at 09:00 AM reaching a fresh record low of  72.18 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 71.73.

By 10: 20 AM the Rupee’s freefall hit a low record of 72.35.

READ ALSO:  See Rise In Fuel Price On National Bandh Day

The fall in the Indian Rupee has led to the price rise of various commodities in the market, including petrol and diesel.

Currently, a national bandh headed by the Congress party is going on in the nation.

