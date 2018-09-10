Rupee Falls Down Again By 45 Paise; Descend Continues

The Indian Rupee continues its downward fall on a brand new day of the week.

On Monday, Indian Rupee fell by 45 paise at 09:00 AM reaching a fresh record low of 72.18 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 71.73.

By 10: 20 AM the Rupee’s freefall hit a low record of 72.35.

The fall in the Indian Rupee has led to the price rise of various commodities in the market, including petrol and diesel.

Currently, a national bandh headed by the Congress party is going on in the nation.