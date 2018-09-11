10-Foot & 10 Kg Python Rescued From Flat; Released Into Wildlife

A 10-foot python weighing nearly 10 kg was rescued from a flat and released into the wild.

The incident took place in Gurugram, Haryana. The Indian rock python was found on the 3rd floor on a house in DLF 5 on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the 10-years-old python was released into Aravalis mountain range after a check-up, proclaiming it healthy.

According to wildlife activist Anil Gandas, it is common for pythons to climb up the urbanscapes. It took nearly 15 minutes of Gandas to catch the wild python who was hesitant to human touch, unlike domesticated ones.

Vinod Kumar, the additional chief principal conservator of forests, Haryana, said, “An estimated 20 pythons have been rescued in the past three months. Generally, we rescue five to seven pythons during this season, every year. This change is because awareness among people is rising. Earlier, people used to kill pythons after it ate dogs or animals. Now, people report cases to the wildlife department. Also, this year, heavy rainfall has made it difficult for pythons to live underground in their holes. They are now searching for food before their winter hibernation period starts.”

Kumar added that pythons were non-venomous and harmless and humans should not worry about them. Indian rock python can be easily identified by its size (one of the longest snake species), dark irregular patches on its body, pinkish head and slow locomotion.

It has been under threat due to habitat loss and poaching and has been listed as an important species in Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.