How To Make An Effective Green Tea Face Pack

Green Tea Face Packs For Oily Skin

Rice Flour And Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin

You Will Need

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp green tea

1 tbsp lemon juice

Prep Time

2 minutes

Treatment Time

15 minutes

Method

Combine the ingredients until you get a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture onto your face. Avoid getting too close to your eyes and mouth.

Leave the mixture on for about 15 minutes or until it is dry.

Rinse the mixture off with cool water and pat your skin dry.

How Often?

1-2 times a week.

Why This Works

Lemon juice helps control sebum production while combating acne and fading skin blemishes. Rice flour, on the other hand, has good oil-absorbing properties and is also an excellent exfoliator for oily skin.

Lemon And Green Tea Face Pack For Oily Skin

You Will Need

1 tbsp green tea leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

Prep Time

2 minutes

Treatment Time

10 minutes

Method

Blend the ingredients until you get a smooth mixture. Add water to the mixture if necessary.

Apply this mixture onto your face. Avoid getting too close to your eyes and mouth.

Leave the mixture on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse the mixture off with cool water and pat your skin dry.

How Often?

Once a week.

Why This Works

This face pack helps give your skin a vitamin C boost while helping control oil production. The green tea helps nourish your skin while the lemon juice removes excess oil. The mask also helps fade blemishes thanks to lemon’s mild bleaching properties.

