Indian Rupee’s Low Close On 10TH Of September

On the 10th of September 2018, the money market closed at all new low record for the Indian Rupee.

Indian Rupee closed at Rs. 72.45 against the US Dollar.

Global trade war concerns, the rise in the value of fuel along with the rise of other commodities have contributed to the fall.

However, the Indian Rupee did manage to rise from its low point, an intraday low of 72.67 per US dollar. On Friday, the currency had closed at 71.73 per US dollar.