Janhvi Kapoor with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at WIFT award – See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was felicitated at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards for Dhadak. The event was held in Washington D.C. and was also attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Swara Bhasker.

Pictures of the event have already surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, which went viral on internet, Janhvi can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with Aishwarya.

While the former Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was conferred with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Festival (WIFT) India Award, Janhvi bagged WIFT Emerald Awards. The picture going viral shows Aishwarya seated across the table alongside her mother and Jnahvi seems to have come to greet her. The two appears to be sharing a warm moment together. See the picture here.