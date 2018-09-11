Kim & Trump To Meet Up For A Second Time? Warm Positive Letter Reaches White House

After the ‘historic summit’ is another meeting to take place between the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un & US President Donald Trump? Kim’s letter says so.

On Monday, the White House said that President Trump had received a “very warm & positive” letter from Kim, seeking a follow-up meeting post the historic summit between the 2 political leaders.

“It was a very warm, very positive letter,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, adding that the message showed Pyongyang’s “continued commitment to focus on denuclearization” on the Korean Peninsula.

“The primary purpose of the letter was to schedule another meeting with the president, which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating,” she said at the White House press briefing.

Although there was a snag on the denuclearization of the peninsula, the new letter proved that the discussions remain alive. The White House has pointed to a series of accomplishments in recent months, including a release of US hostages, the repatriation of war remains believed to be of US service members and a pause in North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests, to suggest progress between the foes.

Also, North Korea refrained from its usual display of missiles at its 70th birthday celebration, sticking to a military parade & a Mass Games show of gymnastics & dancing.

Donald Trump had thanked them for the gesture on his Twitter handle:

North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles. Theme was peace and economic development. “Experts believe that North Korea cut out the nuclear missiles to show President Trump…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018