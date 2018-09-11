celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Mira Rajput Opens About Breastfeeding his Newborn baby Zain

As Mira became a mother for the second time, she has opened up about the importance of breastfeeding in her latest interview.

Sep 11, 2018, 08:06 pm IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput became the proud parents of a baby boy, Zain Kapoor on September 5. The couple is very excited and their fans are also showering love on the newborn.

She stated that breastfeeding is the greatest gift for a baby. While talking to Zoomtv.com, Mira said, “I have spoken about the importance of feeding the baby in the past too. I was extremely religious with Misha and I am going to do the same with my newborn. It is the greatest gift you can give your baby.”

She added, “Also important is to sleep whenever the kids allow you to because that will no more be in your own hand.”

Earlier, on Mira’s 24th birthday, Shahid announced the name of his son. He tweeted, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

