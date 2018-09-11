Police officer arrested for allegedly raping a woman for two years

J&K policeman was arrested from Srinagar for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The woman filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi, alleging that the accused, constable Adil Hassan, raped her repeatedly for two years.

The woman and the accused met through a dating portal. Adil Hassan visited her in Delhi and the two got intimate. She alleged that he raped her on the promise of marriage, but later backtracked on his promise, the police said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, they added.