IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Police officer arrested for allegedly raping a woman for two years

The woman filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi

Sep 11, 2018, 06:20 am IST
Less than a minute

J&K policeman was arrested from Srinagar for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The woman filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi, alleging that the accused, constable Adil Hassan, raped her repeatedly for two years.

Also Read : Man Rapes and Blackmails Woman with Video Clip for Foreign Trip

The woman and the accused met through a dating portal. Adil Hassan visited her in Delhi and the two got intimate. She alleged that he raped her on the promise of marriage, but later backtracked on his promise, the police said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, they added.

Tags

Related Articles

women
Jun 28, 2018, 07:57 am IST

‘India as most dangerous country for women’ survey is flawed says WCD

Dec 26, 2017, 07:32 pm IST

Triple Talaq : Husband pronounces Talaq over phone, wife seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help

Feb 8, 2018, 10:50 pm IST

Woman cop repeatedly raped and filmed at gunpoint by senior officer for eight years

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
Jul 2, 2018, 06:48 am IST

Hubby comes to rescue Sushma Swaraj over ‘passport row’ trolls

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close