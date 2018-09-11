Tomato Basil Chicken- A Main Course Dish With Rice

Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe is a lightly flavoured chicken dish that has earthy notes of fresh basil that can be served as the main course along with some herbed rice, salad and some garlic bread. It makes a perfect dish that you can make for parties as well.

Tomato Basil Chicken

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 45 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 Chicken breasts

2 teaspoons Mixed Herbs (Dried)

3 tablespoons Lemon juice

2 teaspoons Olive Oil

Salt, to taste

1 sprig Basil leaves, finely chopped

For the tomato basil sauce

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 cups Homemade tomato puree

1/4 cup Basil leaves, fresh leaves, loosely packed and roughly torn

1 Onion, finely chopped

10 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Mixed Herbs (Dried)

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

Sugar, to taste

How to make

To begin making the Tomato Basil Chicken Recipe, wash and thoroughly clean the chicken breasts.

Into the bowl add the chicken, add mixed herbs, lemon juice, olive oil and salt. Mix well.

Heat a skillet on medium-high heat to pan sear the chicken pieces. Place the chicken pieces and cook only for a minute on both sides till it gets a light brown colour and is just about cooked.

To make the tomato basil sauce