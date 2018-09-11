WhatsApp Creates Private Version For This Phone Brand

After a long wait, WhatsApp has created a new private version for a certain set of brand of mobile phones.

“For the first time, WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone across India. WhatsApp built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running the KaiOS operating system, to give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family,” mentioned the company in its blog post.

Just like the main version, WhatsApp allows the JioPhone users to send messages, images, voice messages & videos; and comes with an end-to-end encryption.

The JioPhone WhatsApp version was available on the AppStore from the 10th of September 2018 and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by September 20, 2018.

The JioPhone already supports Facebook.

READ ALSO: Bride Loves WhatsApp More Than Would-Be; Marriage Called Off

“Millions of people across India can now use WhatsApp private messaging on the best-in-class JioPhone across India,” said Chris Daniels, Vice President, WhatsApp. “By designing this new app for KaiOS, we hope to expand the ability for people to communicate with anyone in India and around the world by offering the best messaging experience possible to JioPhone users.”

Here is how to download WhatsApp on JioPhone;

Go to Jio App store.

Download WhatsApp.

It won’t take more than 5 seconds for the app to install.

You can start using the app now but only if your device has been up[dated to the latest KaiOS version. If your device isn’t updated then you will see a flash message that tells you to update your device first from the Settings.

Update your JioPhone OS, restart it and start using WhatsApp on it.

The JioPhone WhatsApp version is different from that of the smartphone version- here is how WhatsApp looks on JioPhone: